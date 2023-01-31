Missing man shared video before disappearance; truck located

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Several Utah law enforcement agencies have shared a video taken by a man who remains missing after nearly four days.

While not identified, the man was originally reported missing and believed to have been driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche near the Antimony area. On Tuesday, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office reported the truck had been located, but the man was still missing.

The video shared by the agencies was taken by the man, possibly south of Monroe Mountain. It was hoped that someone recognized the location to help in the search.

"Thanks to some awesome SAR members we have a possible image match of the ridge line in the video and matching coordinates. The Sheriff’s Offices from Piute and Garfield Counties are working to search the area for clues," the Sevier County Sheriff's Office wrote late Monday.

Another social media post said the man's friends or family had not heard from him since Friday.