Missing missionary in New Zealand believed to be alive

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — The Utah family of a missionary missing since a cyclone slammed into New Zealand earlier this week has received secondhand reports that he is alive.

Logan Williams had been serving in the town of Wairoa when Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country's northern island overnight Monday. At least four people have died in the storm and over 1,400 people are reported to be "uncontactable," according to the Associated Press.

Williams and a fellow missionary, Elder Park, were unable to evacuate before the storm hit.

A spokesperson with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said local church members in the area who are associated with police have been able to radio out and said they heard Williams and Park are doing good and alive.

Williams, a Bonneville High School graduate, has not been able to phone out on his own.

As of Thursday, the church said it has no plans to bring Williams and others back to the U.S., but may move them out of particular area in New Zealand where they are serving.