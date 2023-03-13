Missing motorcyclist located in southern Utah slot canyon

HURRICANE, Utah — A motorcyclist who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was located by rescue teams in a southern Utah slot canyon Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received a call late Sunday about an unidentified male motorcyclist who had left to ride in the Warner Valley near the Utah-Arizona border.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to locate the man, but called off the search after a few hours before heading back out at dawn when the motorcyclist was eventually found and hoisted to safety at approximately 8:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the man suffered serious injuries after going off the trail and falling up to 20 feet inside a canyon.

The man, who is in his 40s and was able to communicate with crews following his rescue, was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital. His motorcycle was also recovered and returned to family.