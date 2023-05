SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are looking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old who is considered to be "at-risk."

Natalee Kramer was last seen Sunday near 9th East and South Temple wearing a black shirt, purple and green shorts and white shoes.

Police believe Kramer is at-risk without her medication. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kramer's location is asked to contact police