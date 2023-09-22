Missing South Ogden man found dead near Weber River

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A Silver Alert for a missing South Ogden man was canceled Friday after his body was found near the Weber River.

The alert was issued Wednesday evening after James Buchanan went missing from a local care facility. The 77-year-old who suffered from dementia had left by foot, according to police.

Surveillance video Thursday showed Buchanan in the area of the Adams Avenue Parkway toll booth. A similar sighting and location was made Friday, and after Weber County Search and Rescue was called out, team members found Buchanan's body by the river.

Officials said the medical examiner confirmed Buchanan's identity and that no foul play is suspected.

"We offer our condolences to his family and appreciation to the community for their assistance," the department wrote.