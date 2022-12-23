Missing South Salt Lake teen considered 'endangered'

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who is considered to be endangered.

Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 232 East Baird Avenue wearing a great shirt, sweat pants and no shoes.

Police say Cruz is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a small lightning bolt tattoo on his left bicep.

Anyone with information on Cruz's whereabouts is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department.