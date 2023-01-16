Missing Utah Co. horses last seen in November miraculously found

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.

The owner, Bill Boswell, shared the incredible and unexpected news on social media Saturday.

"The colts have been found!" wrote Boswell.

Seven horses in total went missing at the end of November from property off Tunnel Road just southwest of Elberta.

In his original post to Facebook in December, Boswell said they had been looking tirelessly for the five bay weanlings, one Cremello colt and a buckskin filly with the use of plane, helicopter and drones.

Last week, the Utah County Sheriff's Office posted a tweet hoping that someone may have seen the horses, saying it was thought that they had escaped from the property, but were probably stolen.

After utilizing people hiking, on snowmobile and various horse organizations, a Utah County Search and Rescue pilot located the six of the horses on Saturday.

"We got 6 out of the 7 but that’s six that we thought we might not see again," said Boswell. "Truly blessed to have such wonderful people in our lives."

Boswell did not say where the horses were found and the sheriff's office has yet to update whether they were indeed stolen.