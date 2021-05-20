Mitchell calls move to ban critical race theory in Utah schools 'unfortunate'

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, a leader in promoting social justice in the state and country, called efforts to ban critical race theory in Utah schools "unfortunate."

During a media session Thursday, Mitchell said he was unaware of a resolution passed by Utah House and Senate Republicans against the teaching of critical race theory, a concept that says racism is part of the fabric of the American social system.

READ: Cox OK with resolutions on critical race theory, 2nd Amendment sanctuary

"That's unfortunate that that's a conversation that's had," said Mitchell after being told what had occurred in the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday.

During his career, Mitchell has championed education in communities of color about all races, not just parts of history, while ignoring those that may be uncomfortable for some.

"Understanding the foundation of where and how we got to this point, so when I tell a child that people were enslaved for 400 years, them understanding what that means I think is huge," said Mitchell. "Understanding that there's definitely discrimination in this country, there's prejudice, there's racism."

WATCH: Utah parents, activists disagree over Critical Race Theory curriculum

Mitchell says he will continue his efforts to raise social awareness and promote education to children, despite the resolutions passed by Republicans in the legislature, which have no backing in law,

"We can try and educate as much as we can, and if you choose to not listen, then that's on them," Mitchell said. "But I'm going continue to do what I do, that's be a voice. I know my teammates are, guys around the league are, I feel like we can control it in that instance and just try to find ways to be the best group of human beings for our future and for our children as we can."