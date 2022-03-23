Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mitt Romney, the senator, meets Ritt Momney, the singer

Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:56:55-04

WASHINGTON — In a moment dangerously similar to when Egon warned the Ghostbusters to never "cross the streams," Utah Sen. Mitt Romney met his spoonerism counterpart Ritt Momney face-to-face on Wednesday. And no, the world did not collapse on itself.

The Romney/Momney super summit was held in the Washington offices of the esteemed senator from Utah. Momney's band is currently on tour and is set to perform Wednesday in the nation's capital.

Mitt Romney Ritt Momney
Mitt Romney meets Utah singer Ritt Momney and his band

"It’s said that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Enjoyed meeting @rittmomney and his band today. I wish them all the best!," tweeted the man with the "R" in front of his last name.

Momney, whose real name is Jack Rutter, was born in Texas, but raised in Salt Lake City and was a graduate of East High School.

Along with his band, Momney has put out two albums, which is currently two more than the Utah senator, but at just 75 years old, there's still time for him to make a run at a Grammy.

Mitt Romney Ritt Momney
Utah singer Ritt Momney meets Utah Senator Mitt Romney

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere