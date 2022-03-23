Mitt Romney, the senator, meets Ritt Momney, the singer

WASHINGTON — In a moment dangerously similar to when Egon warned the Ghostbusters to never "cross the streams," Utah Sen. Mitt Romney met his spoonerism counterpart Ritt Momney face-to-face on Wednesday. And no, the world did not collapse on itself.

The Romney/Momney super summit was held in the Washington offices of the esteemed senator from Utah. Momney's band is currently on tour and is set to perform Wednesday in the nation's capital.

Sen. Mitt Romney / Twitter Mitt Romney meets Utah singer Ritt Momney and his band

"It’s said that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Enjoyed meeting @rittmomney and his band today. I wish them all the best!," tweeted the man with the "R" in front of his last name.

Momney, whose real name is Jack Rutter, was born in Texas, but raised in Salt Lake City and was a graduate of East High School.

Along with his band, Momney has put out two albums, which is currently two more than the Utah senator, but at just 75 years old, there's still time for him to make a run at a Grammy.