Moab climber nearly loses hand in 30-foot fall

MOAB, Utah — A man who survived a 30 foot fall while climbing a canyon outside Moab last week is facing numerous surgeries as he remains hospitalized following the accident.

Dalton Freeman Snow was climbing on April 12 when a "fridge-sized chunk of rock" was displaced, sending him falling 30 feet on a ledge below. During the fall, the rock crushed Snow's right hand and "nearly tore it off his arm," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay his medical expenses.

Snow's climbing partner was able to catch him and, along with friends who were wilderness first responders, able to place a tourniquet on his arm to stabilize the injury. He was lifted over one hundred feet to where a helicopter was waiting to airlift him to the hospital.

Along with the hand injury, Snow broke five ribs, his collarbone, scapula and pelvis. Over the next two weeks he will undergo several reconstructive surgeries before begin physical therapy and rehabilitation.

"Dalton is in as high of spirits as possible and is so grateful for the love and support pouring out from his community," the GoFundMe page said.