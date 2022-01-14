Mom accidentally serves son's pot brownies to senior citizens

TABOR, S.D. — A man was arrested after his mother accidentally served his pot brownies to a group of senior citizens at a South Dakota community center.

Police in Tabor responded to calls on Jan. 4 about a group of people playing cards possibly being poisoning. When authorities arrived, they discovered that all the patients were under the influence of THC, according to the Mitchell Republic.

Each of the patients had eaten from a batch of brownies brought to the Tabor Community Center by the mother of Michael Koranda, who baked the treats with THC butter he had brought home from a recent trip to Colorado.

Koranda, 46, admitted to making the brownies, but told police he had fallen asleep and didn't know his mother had taken them to the center. He also admitted to having another half-pound of THC butter in the house.

Koranda was charged with possession of a controlled substance.