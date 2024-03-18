Monday mark four years since the magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Monday marks four years since a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Magna just after seven in the morning.

No one was killed, but several people were injured, and there was damage to buildings, roads and infrastructure.

READ: Is Utah ready for the next damaging earthquake?

Emergency managers and seismologists say we're lucky the 2020 quake wasn't worse and they're working to strengthen Utah's earthquake resilience.

The state gave $2.5 million dollars to Utah State University for its earthquake engineering research center to study how to better design infrastructure.

The University of Utah seismograph stations located more than 2,500 aftershocks after that initial earthquake.

Here's a breakdown of what happened after the main shock, which was widely felt across the Wasatch Front.

The largest aftershocks were two magnitude 4.6 events that occurred at 8:02 a.m. and 1:12 p.m. on March 18.

On April 14 and 17, two magnitude 4.2 aftershocks occurred, which were widely felt along the Wasatch Front.

READ: Small earthquake in same area of the 5.7 magnitude Magna quake from 2020

The U of U Seismograph station reports other recent earthquakes in our state.

There was a 3.5 near Springdale in February of this year and a 3.9 near Zion National Park in December of 2023.