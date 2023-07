VERNAL, Utah — A new wildfire has broken out near Vernal and has already grown up to 100 acres Sunday.

The Monument Fire is located 55 miles southeast of Vernal with no containment as of 11 a.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was started by lightning strike, and expect it to remain active as the hot and dry weather, along with winds up to 15 miles per hour, will continue to fuel the flames.

Two hotshot crews have now joined other teams previously assigned to fight the fire.