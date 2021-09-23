Moose hit by car after wandering through Weber State campus

OGDEN, Utah — What started as a beautiful story turned tragic Wednesday after a moose spent several hours wandering around the campus of Weber State University.

Several people reported seeing the moose at the Ogden school in the late afternoon. It was then spotted by Ben Zack, the university's photographer, wading in a pond at Ada Lindquist Plaza.

Benjamin Zack/Benjamin Zack A moose wades in the pond at Weber State University on Sept. 22, 2021.

According to university spokesperson Allison Hess, Weber State and Ogden City police attempted to redirect the wayward moose back up the mountainside. Unfortunately, it ran west onto Harrison Boulevard where it was hit by a car.

Because of injuries it suffered in the accident, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources made the decision to put the moose down.

"Weber State is nestled in the foothills of the Wasatch Front, so we enjoy cohabitating with wildlife, but we are also very close to a major roadway, and we are sorry the majesty and wonder of last night ended as it did," said Hess.