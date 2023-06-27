Moose rescued from bottom of South Weber concrete canal

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A moose having a really bad day got a helping hand from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The department shared photos of the wayward moose that had gotten stuck recently at the bottom of a concrete canal in South Weber.

Workers with the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company began the process of getting the female cow moose out of her predicament by removing two concrete blocks, giving her a route to exit through.

However, instead of using an escape ramp to get out of the canal, the moose remained inside, leading workers to use their backhoe and turn it towards the moose to get her to use the ramp.

The backhoe did the trick and all is well again in that moose's world.