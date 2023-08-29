Moose safely moved away from busy Parleys Canyon highway

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A wayward moose who got a little too close to heavy traffic in Parleys Canyon was successfully moved to a safer location, thanks to whole team that lent a helping hand.

The moose was seen lounging Monday morning right off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80.

Members of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Utah Highway Patrol sprang into action to make sure the moose was safely moved away from danger.

After being hit by tranquilizers, the moose ran down the fence until it collapsed a few yards away. Workers removed part of the fence and slid the moose underneath, before a group of nine carried the animal to a trailer.

The moose was then brought to a location in central Utah where it was released into a safe environment.