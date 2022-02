SALT LAKE CITY — State wildlife officials relocated a moose that was posing danger to itself and drivers on I-80 Saturday.

Around 11 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers and wildlife officers were working to capture a bull moose in the median of the freeway in Parleys Canyon, about halfway between Salt Lake and Park City.

Later in the afternoon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they had successfully relocated the animal to a new and undisclosed habitat.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources