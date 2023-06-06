Big boats lifted into Great Salt Lake marina as water levels rise

SALT LAKE CITY — A giant crane lifted larger boats back into their slips at the Great Salt Lake marina Tuesday, a fantastic sign that water levels continue to look promising.

The boats were initially pulled out of the marina in August 2022 as the lake hit a historic low.

Through the fall and winter seasons, the marina was a ghost town. As Utah was pummeled with snow over the winter, many were optimistic that lake levels would get a boost.

As the snow melted, the lake gained about five feet worth of water and although levels are still about four feet below what would be considered in a "healthy range," it's a great start.

In April, the marina started to see some life again as the first two sailboats were put back in the marina by their owners.

Stunning photos comparing the marina from 2022 and 2023 show the difference the water has made.

Associated Press August 2022