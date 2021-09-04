More Construction Workers Needed as Utah Booms

SALT LAKE CITY — Jacobsen Construction held a ribbon-cutting for their impressive new headquarters Friday morning.

The 99-year-old company previously operated out of smaller buildings that couldn’t accommodate all staff needed to run the growing company.

The rapidly changing skyline of Salt Lake City is evidence of good times from Utah’s construction industry.

Jacobsen has been part of the boom, building high rises and office towers.

“We’re building a new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, and on top of that, we’ve got forty or forty-five other wonderful projects,” said Gary Ellis, President and CEO of Jacobsen Construction.

According to data released by the Associated General Contractors of America, Utah has led the nation in adding construction jobs (7,900) since the pandemic began.

The same organization reports that construction jobs have decreased during the same time period in 36 states.

“There’s a saying in the construction business that more contractors go out of business in good times than bad times,” Ellis said.

Jacobsen, Ellis says, has to be selective about it’s future projects, in part due to a lack of qualified workers.

“We are constantly looking for good people,” Ellis said.

Governor Spencer Cox was present for the ribbon-cutting, as was Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who commended Jacobsen for building in the Salt Lake International Center, west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“I think it’s integral that your new headquarters is here on the west side,” said Mendenhall.

