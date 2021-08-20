Utah adds 65,100 jobs, unemployment rate remains low

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's latest employment numbers continue to paint a rosy picture despite labor shortages over the summer.

The Department of Workforce Services announced Friday that the state has added 65,100 jobs since July 2019, nearly six months before the start of the pandemic.

Utah's July unemployment rate of 2.6% remains well below the national rate which sits at 5.4%. While the employment rate has dropped by 2.8% nationally over the past two years, Utah's has grown by 4.2%.

Overall, seven of Utah's biggest private-sector industries reported two-year job gains, including:

Professional and Business Services: 20,100 jobs

Trade, Transportation and Utilities: 18,900 jobs

Construction: 13,300 jobs

Manufacturing: 8,900 jobs

Despite the job growth in the state and low unemployment, many businesses are still struggling to hire employees. Restaurants are offering higher pay and signing bonuses to entice employees.