Most Utah reservoirs looking healthy with near-full water conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — It's taken a little bit, but most reservoirs across Utah are looking healthy as they reach nearly-full water levels after years of drought conditions.

As of Thursday, over half of the state's reservoirs were over 85 percent full, with only three (Gunnison, Smith and Morehouse, Yuba) under the 60 percent mark.

When all of Utah's reservoirs are combined, they are at 84% full, which is a 32% increase over the same time in 2023 and 21% over the median.

The following reservoirs are at full or near-full capacity:



Big Sand Wash - 99.4%

Deer Creek - 97%

Gunlock - 103%

Huntington North - 97.9%

Otter Creek - 98.1%

Piute - 97%

Sand Hollow - 98%

Starvation - 96.8%

Utah Lake - 99.1%

The prosperous numbers stem from another good snowpack year for the state. All areas of the state are currently seeing snowpack levels over 114% of the median, with most much higher.

The current season, combined with the record-breaking snowpack of a season ago, has almost completely removed Utah from drought conditions. On Thursday, just over 3 percent of the state was considered under "Moderate Drought," while 30 percent is characterized as "Abnormally Dry."

In March 2023, nearly all of Utah was under some form of drought status.

While things are looking now, they may get even better as a system is expected to bring snow and rain to much of Utah starting Saturday evening and remaining in place throughout the week.