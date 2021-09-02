Watch
Mother, baby survive rollover accident down Utah highway embankment

Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News
View from the roadway shows how far down embankment a Jeep Cherokee (seen as a small white patch in photo) rolled off SR-20, Iron County, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021
Posted at 11:12 AM, Sep 02, 2021
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A mother and her baby survived after being involved in a rollover accident off State Route 20 near Cedar City on Thursday.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the woman took a turn too fast on the highway and rolled 200 feet down a steep embankment, the St. George News reports.

Both the mother and her 1-year-old son were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, which likely led to their survival.

After the accident, the woman was able to call for help. The mother and child were rescued and brought back to the road, while a truck hauled the SUV up the hill.

