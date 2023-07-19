Mother grows increasingly concerned as Salt Lake City girl remains missing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a girl who they say has been missing since Monday.

Santa Gloria Olvera, 12, was last seen at Glendale Middle School Monday morning.

Santa Gloria’s mother, María José Olvera Peralda, is worried something bad will happen to her daughter. The family lives right around the corner from the middle school, and María knew something was wrong when Santa Gloria didn’t come home from school Monday afternoon.

After calling the police, family and friends went around the neighborhood, asking if anyone had seen Santa Gloria. A few neighbors went through their security cameras, and found video that shows a girl and a man walking together; the family believes it to be Santa Gloria.

FOX 13 News does have the video, but we are waiting to share it until police confirm it is indeed Santa Gloria in the video.

“It put me in anguish, because in one video it shows her basically running away," said María. "In another video it shows her being grabbed and it was kind of worrying, very worrying.”

SLCPD sent the following statement to FOX 13 News:

"Our officers and detectives have been working on this case with urgency since we were made aware Santa Gloria Olvera was missing on the evening of July 17th, 2023. We are using all available resources to find Santa Gloria, and we encourage everyone in our community to keep an eye out for her. Anyone with any information about Santa Gloria should contact police by calling 801-799-3000."

Maria describes her daughter as a very happy person who loves to do her makeup and eat chocolate.

She hopes people call the police if they have any information of her whereabouts.