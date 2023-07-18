Salt Lake City Police looking for missing girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old girl from Salt Lake City is missing, and police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for her.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said Santa Gloria Olvera was last seen Monday morning at Glendale Middle School. She was wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

No further details about her disappearance were provided, but police said she's considered "at-risk" due to her age.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.