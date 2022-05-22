Mother of 3-year-old killed alongside best friend pushing for change on roads

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff, both three years old, were playing in a horse corral at Cedar Valley Stables earlier this month when they were run over and killed instantly by an allegedly impaired driver who went off the road at a high rate of speed.

Brooke Jackson, Hunter's mother, is asking community members to sign a "Help People Heal" petition that requests Eagle Mountain City to make changes — such as getting the road along the north property line of Cedar Valley Stables patrolled regularly and putting up a noise and safety barrier to protect pedestrians, horses and private property.

“The petition is to make the road that the stables is on safe," she said. "We want the city to take action and make it safe. What happened should have never happened, but the city hadn't done anything.”

These past few weeks haven’t been easy for Jackson, but the outpouring of love and support has been incredible. So far, more than 300 people have signed the petition.

“Losing Hunter, very tragic, sad, emotional," she said. "But then how it's touched everyone, or the police department that said Odin and Hunter are their heroes because the amount of love that they had in the three years that they were here, what could you do if everybody had that kind of love?"