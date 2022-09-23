Motor home driver dies in I-15 crash near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — The driver of a motor home was killed Friday in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Tremonton.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the RV drifted off the highway just before 1 p.m. and went down an embankment before striking a ditch.

Utah Highway Patrol Motor home sits in ditch off I-15 near Tremonton following fatal crash

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Photos from the crash scene shows the cab roof completely ripped off the RV.

According to the UHP, troopers are investigating whether the motor home driver had a medical episode before the fatal crash.