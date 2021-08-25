Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcycle rider killed in I-15 crash in Utah County

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
motorcycle crash bike accident motorbike generic file stock image photo graphic
Posted at 8:08 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 22:08:53-04

LINDON, Utah — A motorcyclist died Monday night after crashing into multiple vehicles that were stopped in a construction zone on I-15 in Utah County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the male biker was headed north near Lindon just before 11 p.m. when he approached the construction zone.

Traffic was stopped, and the motorcycle clipped a pickup truck, hit an SUV, then crashed into the rear wheels of a semitrailer.

Bystanders pulled him out and began CPR until paramedics arrived. They continued the lifesaving efforts, but ultimately determined that he was deceased.

The victim's name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere