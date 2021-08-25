Motorcycle rider killed in I-15 crash in Utah County

LINDON, Utah — A motorcyclist died Monday night after crashing into multiple vehicles that were stopped in a construction zone on I-15 in Utah County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the male biker was headed north near Lindon just before 11 p.m. when he approached the construction zone.

Traffic was stopped, and the motorcycle clipped a pickup truck, hit an SUV, then crashed into the rear wheels of a semitrailer.

Bystanders pulled him out and began CPR until paramedics arrived. They continued the lifesaving efforts, but ultimately determined that he was deceased.

The victim's name has not been released.