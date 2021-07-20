Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after fiery crash in Tooele County

items.[0].videoTitle
Erda car fire, courtesy JoAnn Fountain
car.JPG
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:29:58-04

ERDA, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash with a car in Erda that also resulted in a massive fire.

The biker was traveling southbound on State Route 36 and ran a red light at the intersection of Erda Way, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle t-boned a Volkswagen car that was heading west on Erda Way.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was taken via helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake area with serious injuries.

The car caught on fire after the crash, and SR-36 was temporarily closed in the area. It has since been reopened.

No one in the Volkswagen was injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere