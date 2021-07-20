Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after fiery crash in Tooele County

ERDA, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash with a car in Erda that also resulted in a massive fire.

The biker was traveling southbound on State Route 36 and ran a red light at the intersection of Erda Way, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle t-boned a Volkswagen car that was heading west on Erda Way.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was taken via helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake area with serious injuries.

The car caught on fire after the crash, and SR-36 was temporarily closed in the area. It has since been reopened.

No one in the Volkswagen was injured.