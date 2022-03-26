Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing with a car Saturday afternoon in Murray.

Police say the motorcycle was heading south on 900 East around 2 p.m. when a northbound passenger car turned left onto Van Winkle Expressway. The bike collided with the rear passenger side of the car.

The female biker, whose age was not yet known, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, according to a Murray Police spokesperson.

It is not yet known which vehicle had the right of way or whether the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

Southbound 900 East is closed while an accident reconstruction team investigates.