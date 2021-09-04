Motorcyclist dies after crash in Logan Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Saturday afternoon after a crash in Logan Canyon.

Around 12:15 p.m., the man in his 50s failed to navigate a curve in the road, laid the bike down, then slid into an oncoming pickup truck.

The rider was then run over by the truck's trailer, which was carrying cattle, and he was later declared dead at the scene.

No one else involved in the crash was injured.

The crash occurred near mile 471 of U.S. Highway 89, near the Wood Camp area and the Jardine Juniper trailhead. The highway was closed in both directions for a few hours. It has since reopened.

Utah Highway Patrol said it appears the rider took the corner too fast. The bike was traveling from Cache Valley toward the Bear Lake area, with the pickup heading in the opposite direction.

A motorcycle helmet was seen on the ground at the scene, but troopers have not confirmed whether the deceased rider was wearing one.

His name has not been released.