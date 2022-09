ROY, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car Monday morning in Roy.

The crash happened sometime before 7:30 a.m. at 4800 South and 1900 West.

Police said the deceased victim was a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released.

Information on how the crash happened was not available; Roy Police said the incident is under investigation.

The intersection was fully closed for some time due to the emergency response, investigation and cleanup.