Motorcyclist dies after crash in St. George

Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0
Posted at 8:24 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 22:25:57-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Saturday in St. George.

The bike was traveling west on 700 South shortly before noon when an eastbound vehicle turned in front of it near 745 East, according to St. George Police.

The rider, a 21-year-old man whose name was not released, died from his injuries despite lifesaving efforts from a nurse who was nearby.

Police are investigating the crash. They said initial findings indicate that speed could have been a factor. They have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

