Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcycle rider sustained critical injuries in a crash with a car Friday evening in West Valley City.

WVC Police say the accident happened just after 5:45 p.m. near 2700 W. 4700 South.

An investigation is underway, but police say preliminary information indicates that the driver of the car turned left in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling west on 4700, and the two collided.

The rider, a male, was wearing a helmet but was still injured. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver told police they did not see the bike. Police do not suspect impairment. No one in the car was injured.

Some delays can be expected in the area as the investigation and cleanup continues.