Motorcyclist killed in crash in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on a highway in southern Utah.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the biker was headed east on State Route 20, about 10 miles east of I-15 and between Beaver and Parowan. Shortly after 2 p.m., he approached a sharp, downhill curve in the highway and lost control.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and slid on its side into the guardrail. The rider was separated from the bike and also crashed into the rail.

The victim, whose name was not identified but who officials said was a 56-year-old man, died from his injuries despite wearing a helmet.