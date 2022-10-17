Motorcyclist killed in crash just off Alpine Loop road

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One person died and another was critically injured after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in an area where many Utahns go to see the fall leaves changing color.

The head-on crash occurred Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Cascade Springs Drive (Forest Road 114). The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said the location of the accident was "near" State Route 92, but not specified.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was riding on the back of the bike was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The people in the car were not injured. Authorities have not stated how the crash occurred or which vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "We thank all of our first responders, including our 911 dispatchers, for serving so well through these tragic situations."

SR-92 doubles as Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, which is a narrow, steep, winding mountain road that connects American Fork Canyon and Provo Canyon. The boundary between Utah County and Wasatch County is just east of the Alpine Loop.