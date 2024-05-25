Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Mountain View Corridor

Posted at 11:08 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 19:16:50-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A motorcycle rider died after a crash on Mountain View Corridor Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 7:00 a.m. to the area of 9100 South on Mountain View Corridor, Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan Police told FOX 13 News. Once on scene, they found only a motorcycle and its rider.

No other vehicles were involved.

West Jordan Police initially said the victim was a minor. They later provided an update that he was a man in his 20s.

Traffic was closed at Mountain View Corridor at 9000 South for some time, with drivers heading south being diverted at 10900 South.

