Motorcyclist killed in crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A motorcycle rider died after a crash on Mountain View Corridor Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 7:00 a.m. to the area of 9100 South on Mountain View Corridor, Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan Police told FOX 13 News. Once on scene, they found only a motorcycle and its rider.

No other vehicles were involved.

West Jordan Police initially said the victim was a minor. They later provided an update that he was a man in his 20s.

Traffic was closed at Mountain View Corridor at 9000 South for some time, with drivers heading south being diverted at 10900 South.