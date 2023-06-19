Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Sunday night after colliding with a car in West Valley City.

Police said the motorcyclist, a man whose name has not yet been released, appeared to be traveling westbound on 4100 South when he crashed into the sedan at 4400 West.

Those in the sedan were not injured.

No further information was immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

