Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
motorcycle crash bike accident motorbike generic file stock image photo graphic
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 00:57:53-04

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Friday night after a crash in Saratoga Springs.

The biker collided with a car at the intersection of Pioneer Crossing and Foothill Blvd. around 9:15 p.m., according to police. The victim's name was not released.

Police say it appears the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the car. However, it was not yet known what led to the accident. An investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for about four hours as emergency crews and investigators responded to the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere