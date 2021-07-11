Motorcyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Friday night after a crash in Saratoga Springs.

The biker collided with a car at the intersection of Pioneer Crossing and Foothill Blvd. around 9:15 p.m., according to police. The victim's name was not released.

Police say it appears the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the car. However, it was not yet known what led to the accident. An investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for about four hours as emergency crews and investigators responded to the scene.

There were no other injuries.