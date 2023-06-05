Motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in crash on State Street

MURRAY, Utah — One person died and another suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle and a car collided Sunday night in Murray.

Around 7:45 p.m., a motorcycle was heading south on State Street when the driver turned in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection of 4500 South, according to Murray Police.

Both the male driver of the bike and the female passenger were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger is reportedly in critical condition.

Those in the car were uninjured.

Police closed State Street to northbound traffic, as well as westbound 4500 South.

Investigators are working to reconstruct the incident and determine exactly what happened.