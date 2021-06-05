Motorhome bursts into flames in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a motorhome to catch on fire Saturday afternoon in Sandy.

Around 2:45 p.m., a person driving the RV noticed some mechanical issues and pulled over near 9000 South and Sandy Parkway (450 West).

When the driver got out to check for problems, they saw smoke coming from the engine. It then erupted into flames.

Capt. Alan Bartlome with the Sandy City Fire Department said no one was injured, and it's believed the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Unified Fire Authority responded to assist Sandy firefighters, and they were able to put the fire out. The motorhome appears to be a total loss.

Sandy Parkway was closed from 9000-9100 South for the investigation. A cause had not yet been determined as of Saturday afternoon.