Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mountain Green residents rocked by early morning snow roof collapse

Firefighter finishes checking gas leak readings
Courtesy Mountain Green Fire Protection District<br/>
Firefighter finishes checking gas leak readings<br/>
Firefighter finishes checking gas leak readings
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 11:32:31-04

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A Mountain Green home was the site early Sunday of a roof collapse caused by snow accumulation from recent storms.

Firefighters with Mountain Green Fire Protection responded to the call at the home on Sierra Drive. The family was able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.

The majority of the collapse took place in the garage, with major structural damage throughout.

The family has been displaced from the home, but has been able to make arrangements to stay with friends.

A county building inspector will be checking the structure later Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere