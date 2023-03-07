Watch Now
Mountain lion captured after warning issued to Mapleton residents

Mapleton Police Department
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 16:10:47-05

MAPLETON, Utah — A mountain lion was captured in the Mapleton area after residents were previously warned about using caution due to the animal's presence.

On Monday, officials said the mountain lion was seen in the northeast area of the city and that anyone who saw the animal should keep their distance. The city shared an image of the mountain lion and a paw print in the snow on social media.

Photo of female mountain lion after she was captured and tranquilized

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was called out to track the lion and found her Tuesday afternoon hiding in brush near 1700 North and 1200 East.

Officers were able to tranquilize the female lion, estimated to be about 3 years old, and will move her to another area of the state.

