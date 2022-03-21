Mountain lion stalks backyard of Bountiful home

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Bountiful resident received a surprise visitor to his backyard late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, cameras at Winslow Young's house caught a large mountain lion taking a lazy stroll through the yard.

Young said it's not the first time he's seen wildlife on his property just above the Mueller Park Trailhead. He said whenever he sees something like this, he always alerts his neighbors so they can protect their children and pets.

Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources recommends residents install motion sensor lights that will deter wildlife.

For those who see an animal in their backyard, a call to local law enforcement will ensure someone is sent out to check on any possible dangers.