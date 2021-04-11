Mountain lion tranquilized, relocated from Draper neighborhood

DRAPER, Utah — After a mountain lion was seen frequenting a neighborhood in Draper, wildlife officers were able to tranquilize it and safely relocate it to a better habitat.

The cougar had been seen on residents' doorbell cameras recently in the South Mountain area, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Then on Saturday morning, a resident heard the cat growling very close to them while doing yardwork, and they contacted the DWR.

At one point, it also took refuge under a family's deck.

State wildlife specialists, who estimated that it was an 8-month-old female, were able to tranquilize the cat and safely transport her away from the neighborhood. They relocated her to a more remote wilderness area in central Utah.

Wild Aware Utah gives the following tips for staying safe in mountain lion country:

The main prey of cougars is deer, so they will be found wherever deer are. They will also eat elk, antelope, small mammals and birds.

Remove wildlife attractants from your property, including pet food, water sources, bird feeders and fallen fruit. If your property and landscaping are attractive to deer and other wildlife, cougars may follow the wildlife into your property while searching for prey.

Do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.

As a deterrent, install outside and motion sensitive lighting around your property.

Trim vegetation and remove woodpiles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.

Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.

Provide secure shelter for hobby farm animals such as poultry, rabbits and goats.

PREVENTING CONFLICTS WHILE RECREATING



Do not hike or jog alone.

Travel in groups and keep everyone together including children and dogs.

Make noise while hiking to alert cougars of your presence.

Leave the area if you find a dead animal, especially deer or elk, it could be a cougar kill. The cougar may return and defend its food.

Keep a clean camp. Store food and garbage in an odor-free, locked container or hung between two trees where cougars (and bears) cannot get it.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUGAR



Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.

If you have an encounter with aggressive wildlife, please alert the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources office near you. If the encounter or sighting occurs after hours or on the weekend, please call your local police department or county sheriff’s office, who can contact a conservation officer to handle the situation.