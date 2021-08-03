Moving truck pulls down power lines, poles in Holladay neighborhood

HOLLADAY, Utah — A moving truck brought down power lines in Holladay Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-wheeler was in the area of Flamingo Drive and Stanford Lane (between Holladay Blvd. and Interstate 215) when it drove through power lines, pulling them down along with some power poles.

It was not immediately known whether the lines were hanging too low or exactly how the accident occurred.

Rocky Mountain Power crews are at the scene working to repair the damage.

Photos from the scene show downed lines laying across streets and the roofs of houses.

About 40 homes are without electricity, and Rocky Mountain Power estimates it will be restored by Wednesday at noon.