Multiple homes in Park City evacuated due to gas line rupture

Park City Fire District
Fire crews at the scene of a broken gas line
Posted at 6:32 PM, Sep 11, 2023
PARK CITY, Utah — A gas line burst Monday evening in Park City, forcing multiple homes to be evacuated.

The Park City Fire District said a 4-inch gas line was broken, and Dominion Energy crews were also at the scene working to secure the leak.

Nobody was injured. PCFD said multiple homes were evacuated, but an exact number was not available.

The break occurred on or near Highland Drive, which runs parallel to part of I-80 and Highway 189. It has been closed to through traffic until further notice.

FOX 13 News will update this story as the situation develops.

