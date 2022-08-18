Multiple injuries after UTA bus slams into vehicles in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple people were injured after a Utah Transit Authority bus crashed into several vehicles during the rush hour commute in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said it was a "chaotic scene" at the intersection of 300 West and North Temple where several roads were closed to all traffic. Multiple agencies responded to the crash scene to assist the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the driver of one vehicle may have suffered a medical episode and crashed into the bus while it was traveling eastbound on North Temple. The bus then hit two other vehicles in the intersection.

The driver of the car was critically injured, while two passengers on the bus and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our hearts go out to everyone that was on that bus. Our hearts go out to the people who were involved with this incident," said Brent Weisberg, public information officer for the Salt Lake City police. "You know, it's a scary situation, it could have been worse."

UTA officials told FOX 13 News they are currently assessing what occurred and investing the accident.

