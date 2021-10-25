Multiple lions at Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo test positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City said that a number of its lions have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Four of the zoo's five lions were tested after showing symptoms of sneezing and coughing. The tests came back positive, although officials say they do not know how the lions contracted the virus.

No other animals at the zoo have showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Because there is no risk to the public, the lions will remain on exhibit at the zoo.

“The lions continue to do well and are only showing mild signs. We remain hopeful the infection will resolve and they will recover naturally on their own” said Bob Cisneros, Associate Director of Animal Care.