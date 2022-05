PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple patients are being treated following an accident on Interstate 80 near Park City, officials said Thursday.

According to the Park City Fire District, a semi truck rollover led to the accident in the westbound lanes near mile marker 148.

The highway has been closed to allow for an Airmed helicopter to land. Numerous units reported to the scene, but no other information was made available.

