Multiple people injured after Centerville suspect sets home on fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A house in Centerville was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed after a home invasion suspect lit the building on fire.

Large flames and heavy smoke could be seen for miles coming from the home at 328 East 1825 North. Two other homes were also damaged in what police are calling arson.



According to Centerville police, an armed suspect allegedly entered the home and lit the house on fire. The suspect was placed under arrest and multiple people were transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspect was resistant to being removed from the home while it was on fire, but was eventually arrested and also taken to the hospital. Officers on scene were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Police reported that the suspect was unknown to the residents of the home.

No further information has been released, but police have scheduled a press briefing to discuss the incident later Thursday afternoon.